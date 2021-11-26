Ethiopian Envoy To US Claims No Targeted Arrests Of Americans In Country

Contradicting the US' claims that American nationals had been detained in Ethiopia and that the US State Department was in constant touch with Ethiopian authorities to discuss securing access to those people, Ethiopia's ambassador to the US, Fitsum Arega, said that there had been no targeted arrests in the nation, Sputnik reported.

The Russian media outlet quoted Arega as saying that if any nationals of the United States are detained, it is for lawful reasons. He also said that the claim that the US is aware of arrests of US nationals appears to be hypothetical and part of a bigger disinformation campaign towards Ethiopia. He urged Americans in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible before the problem worsens.

'Biden administration will not dispatch military planes for evacuation': Ethiopian envoy

The envoy further stated that there is heightened awareness of security concerns under a state of emergency in Ethiopia and active steps are being taken to prevent terrorist threats. Arega added that anyone suspected of criminal activities by materially, or otherwise, assisting terrorists are being investigated under the state of emergency laws, Sputnik reported. He also announced that if commercial flight alternatives are unavailable, the US Embassy in Ethiopia will be unable to assist Americans wishing to leave the country, and the Biden administration will not dispatch military planes to conduct evacuation operations. Arega stated that the US continues to engage diplomatically with Ethiopia's government and other regional allies.

UN Secretary-General urges for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian parliament announced a six-month state of emergency across the country earlier this month to safeguard the population from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT) rebels who are moving closer to Addis Ababa, the country's capital, according to Sputnik. Several nations began removing their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia as a result of this.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia. Guterres, who is in Colombia stated that the peace process in Colombia encourages him to make an urgent appeal to the people in Ethiopia's conflict for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire to preserve the country.

(Image: @fitsumaregaa/Twitter/AP)