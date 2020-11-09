Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Rising Civil War Concerns

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday, November 8, announced major changes in his government’s military and intelligence leadership as he reshuffled many top officials amid the conflict with Tigray region. With this, he also urged all his citizens to not target the ethnic Tigrayan people amid growing fears of a civil war. The cabinet reshuffle aimed at bringing the most outspoken supporters of the Tigray operation to the forefront.

As a part of the cabinet reshuffle, Gen. Birhanu Jula, who was the former deputy of the armed forces, became the new army chief. Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew was reassigned as security advisor to Prime Minister Ahmed as Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen replaced him. Demelash Gebremichael was removed as head of intelligence and was chosen to lead the Federal Police Commission.

Situation worsens in Ethiopia

The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months. In September this year, the Tigray region had conducted elections despite orders from the federal government to postpone all kinds of polls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to BBC, Tigray region’s President had said that the federal government was not going to punish them for holding polls and launch a full-fledged attack on the region. Meanwhile, the National Electoral board of the nation has declared it illegal. Also, during a recent press conference in Addis Ababa, the deputy army chief, Berhanu Jula hinted towards a “war” with the Tigray region when he said that the country has entered into a war which was not at all anticipated. He further said that the war is shameful and senseless.

Late in October, Ethiopia condemned the US President Donald Trump’s comments that the country could “blow up” the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that straddles the Blue Nile, as it accused the United States President of ‘inciting war’. Trump was speaking with respect to the national security of the two countries downstream the reservoir, Egypt, and Sudan, while he was brokering the normalizing of Sudan’s ties with Israel. "They will end up blowing up the dam," Trump said, referring to Ethiopia, adding, “I said it and I say it loud and clear, they'll blow up that dam. And they have to do something,” as he addressed the US press.

