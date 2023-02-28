EU Sanctions Russia's Wagner Group Sudan Subsidiary Meroe Gold For Gold Mine Exploitation

The Council of the European Union (EU), on Saturday, decided to impose additional restrictive measures against individuals and entities linked to the Wagner Groupin view of the international dimension and gravity of the group’s activities, as well as its destabilising impact on the countries where it is active.

The European Union (EU) has identified Mikhail Potepkin, a Russian citizen, and Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group subsidiary in Sudan, Meroe Gold, for their involvement in severe human rights violations, including torture, extrajudicial killings, summary executions, and killings in multiple countries, including Sudan. The EU's decision to impose sanctions on Potepkin and Wagner Group was announced in a statement released on Saturday through the EU's legal platform, EUR-LEX.

“Mikhail Potepkin is the director of Meroe Gold, a front company for the Wagner Group’s operations in Sudan, and is involved in the activities of M-Invest, Meroe’s parent company. He has a leadership role in the Wagner Group in Sudan and has close ties to Yevgeny Prigozhin,” according to a statement from the European Council.

"The Wagner Group’s activities are a threat for the people in the countries where they operate and the European Union. They endanger international peace and security as they do not operate within any legal framework. The EU is determined to continue taking tangible action against breaches to international law. We stand up for human rights everywhere," said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The Wagner Group is a Russia-based unincorporated private military entity, present in several countries, including Ukraine, Libya, the Central African Republic (CAR), Mali and Sudan.

Who has EU sanctioned?

In particular, the Council decided to list eight individuals and seven entities under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime responsible for or involved in serious human rights abuses in the Central African Republic and Sudan as well as one individual under the Mali sanctions regime responsible for actions threatening the peace, security, or stability of Mali. Two individuals were also listed in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The listed individuals include two commanders of Wagner Group forces actively involved in the capture of the town of Soledar in Ukraine in January 2023, the head of the Wagner Group in Mali, where Wagner mercenaries have been involved in acts of violence and multiple human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, as well as various high-profile members of the group in the CAR. The latter include the security advisor to the President of the CAR, the spokesperson of the group in the country, as well as notable members of the group in operational roles, or steering pro-Wagner propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

The group activities in Sudan are also targeted, as listings cover companies such as Meroe Gold and M-Invest, and the head of the latter. These companies, together with Lobaye Invest Sarlu and Diamville in the CAR are sanctioned in view of their role in illegally trading gold and diamonds looted by force from local traders.

The Foundation for the Defence of National Values (FDNV), the public relations arm of the Wagner Group, was also listed, as is its head. The Central African radio station Lengo Sengo is listed for engaging in online influence operations on behalf of Russia and the Wagner Group with the goal of manipulating public opinion.

As a consequence of being listed, all individuals identified by the EU will be subject to an asset freeze. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing funds to them. Moreover, natural persons who have been listed will be subject to a travel ban, which bars them from entering or transiting through territories of EU member states.

The EU has expressed continuing concerns over severe human rights violations and abuses, including torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, as well as extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions and killings that have been carried out by the Wagner Group.