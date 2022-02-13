Ex-Kenya PM Odinga Lauds Ayurveda Treatment; Says 'helped My Daughter Regain Her Eyesight'

Bringing glory to India's traditional forms of medical therapy, former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga lauded the Ayurvedic treatment his daughter received from Kerala stating that it helped her gain her eyesight back. Odinga also expressed his desire to to bring the Ayurvedic treatment to African soil.

He stated that his daughter had a haemorrhage in the brain and got operated on in Nairobi and later in South Africa around three years ago, but she was unable to regain her eyesight. Learning about the Ayurvedic therapy in Cochin, Kerala, Odinga arrived in India where his daughter was successfully treated. He also added that he narrated this story to PM Narendra Modi during a conversation.

In an interview with ANI, Odinga said, "My daughter got sick about three years ago, she had a haemorrhage in brain and as a result, she was operated in Nairobi and in the process of that somehow they interfered with her optic nerve and then we transferred her to South Africa for treatment, unfortunately, she was not able to recover her eyesight. A friend of mine then suggested that there is an institution in India, called Ayurvedic treatment and we should try and we sent her to Kerela to Cochin to this centre that was in 2019 September and she stayed there for three weeks and when she came back they asked me to take her for test in Nairobi and I took her to the eye specialist who conducted a test and said there is a substantial improvement and if prescribed some glasses she could actually see and when she put the glasses she was seeing and she was very excited that she regained her eyesight. This was really a big pleasant surprise to my family."

#WATCH| By using traditional medicines, my daughter finally has her eyesight back & this gave us a lot of confidence. I've discussed with PM Modi to bring this treatment method (Ayurveda) to Africa & use our indigenous plants for therapeutics: Former PM of Kenya, Raila Odinga

Would like to take this treatment method to Africa

He further stated that he has discussed this matter with Prime Minister Modi and told this 'spectacular' story and also said that he would like to take this treatment method to Africa and use their indigenous plants for therapeutics. The two leaders met on Sunday to discuss matters of common concern.

PM Modi stated on Twitter that he is honoured to welcome H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga, Kenya's former Prime Minister. Recalling his previous interactions with him in India and Kenya, he also stated that both the countries have excellent bilateral connections, and they look forward to further developing them.

Delighted to receive my friend H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya. I fondly recollect my past interactions with him in India and Kenya.



India and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations and we welcome further strengthening of our ties. pic.twitter.com/vz39ij5y4f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2022

Image: @narendramodi/Twitter, ANI