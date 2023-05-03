Ex-US Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Slams 'anti-LGTBQ Legislation' Of Uganda

Ugandan lawmakers passed a revised version of anti-gay legislation on Tuesday that does away with a provision that criminalised identifying as a member of the LGBTQ community. Last month, President Yoweri Museveni sent the bill back to the national assembly with a request for modifications that make a distinction between identifying as LGBTQ and actually committing homosexual acts.

However, former Democrats nominee for the US presidential race in 2016, Hillary Clinton has slammed the legislation and expressed "deep concerns" over the "anti-LGBTQ legislation." Taking to Twitter, she said, "Deeply concerned by the passing of the world's most extreme anti-LGBTQ legislation by the Ugandan parliament. The bill threatens the basic human rights of all Ugandans and puts the lives of LGBTQ people, & their defenders like @frankmugisha at grave risk."

Ugandan 'anti-LGBTQ legislation'

Due to a colonial-era law, homosexuality is already prohibited in the country in East Africa. The new legislation stipulates that "aggravated homosexuality," which is defined as situations of sexual relations involving HIV-positive individuals as well as juveniles and other vulnerable groups of people, is punishable by death, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

A defendant found guilty of "attempted aggravated homosexuality" faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison and "attempted homosexuality" carries a maximum 10-year sentence. Although the law would no longer make it illegal to identify as LGBTQ, those who support or advocate for the rights of LGBTQ people could face sentences of up to 20 years in prison. The United States has warned that the measure will have an adverse economic impact, while a panel of U.N. experts has called the legislation that has already been passed "an egregious violation of human rights."