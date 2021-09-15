'Gross Violations' Of Human Rights Reported In Tigray, Atmosphere Of Fear Prevails: UN

Speaking at the 48th Human Rights Council (OHCHR) on Monday, UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet noted the reports of vigorous violations of human rights in Tigray and Ethiopia. The Human Rights Commission Chief mentioned that "multiple severe reports of alleged gross violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law," were observed from the Horn of Africa.

"Civilian suffering is widespread and impunity is pervasive," Michelle Bachelet, UNHCR Commissioner.

In the last few months, "mass detention, killings, systematic looting, and sexual violence" have created "an atmosphere of fear and an erosion of living conditions that resulted in the forced displacement of the Tigrayan civilian population," she said. She also indicated that the reports implicated the involvement of Government Forces and their allies in allegations of human rights violation. The reports were studied after a joint investigation into the matter conducted through fieldwork by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

“The solution to the conflict in #Tigray [in #Ethiopia] can only be found through a political process and dialogue … I call on all parties to immediately end hostilities without preconditions and negotiate a lasting ceasefire.”



- @mbachelet to #HRC48 pic.twitter.com/memEgjasjh — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) September 13, 2021

Joint investigation reports suggest human rights violation and sexual assault in Tigray

Even though the full range of information collected is being analysed, the preliminary report suggested that the documented cases comprised majorly of multiple allegations of human rights violation, Bachelet asserted. Adding details about the type of violations observed since the war broke out between Tigray and Ethiopia, followed by a prolonged period of famine, Ms. Bachelet notified, "(the reports) included attacks on civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and enforced disappearances." Highlighting the alarming rates of sexual violence against women and children, UNHCR Chief mentioned, "sexual and gender-based violence is also included gang rapes, sex lies torture and ethnically targeted sexual violence."

Violations practiced by all parties

According to the investigation reports, participation of government forces in human rights violations was maximum. On September 13, Daniel Bekele, Chief Commissioner of the EHRC said that alleged violations included attacks on civilians, civilian objects and other protected persons. Additionally, investigation reports also suggested that Addis Ababa frequently indulged in arbitrary mass detention of people of Tigrayan ethnicity. "Incitement to hatred and discrimination were also documented targetting people of Tigrayan ethnicity." There were also reports of widespread attacks on journalists and the state-ordered suspension of media outlet licenses and shutdowns of internet and telecommunications in Tigray.

Owing to the war and natural calamities, approximately 76,000 people have been displaced in Afar so far. Another 2,00,000 were estimated in the Amahara region. Most recently, about 200 individuals were killed and 88 others, including children and women, were injured. There were also reports of recruitment of children into conflict forces, outrightly violating international laws.

UNHRC Chief recommends cease-fire to avoid national division

Although the Ethiopian government refused to acknowledge the UNHRC and EHRC-backed joint investigation report, UNHCR Chief Bachelet recommended the Government to enter into a cease-fire with the Tigrayan Forces to avoid national division. She also urged lawmakers to acknowledge the joint investigation reports that will be issued on November 1, 2021. Meanwhile, Attorney General of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon reiterated Ethiopia's stand on the credible allegation of severe human rights violation. He regretted the African Human and People's Rights Commission's decision to opt for unilateral investigation turning down Ethiopia's invitation. This would have ensured easy recognition of the reports. However, at OHCHR Ms. Bachelet asserted that all parties must immediately end hostilities and negotiate a lasting ceasefire to avoid the risk of tearing apart Ethiopia will be torn apart.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: AP