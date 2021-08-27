India's Envoy At UNSC Urges International Community To 'come Together To Support Ethiopia'

After the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels seized the northern Ethiopian town of Lalibela, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, India, on Thursday, 26 August, appealed to the international community to provide all necessary support to the African country during this time of crisis.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Peace and Security in Africa, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said that there is an urgent need to scale up efforts consistent with UN guiding principles for humanitarian assistance. He added that Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community.

The conflict in Tigray broke out last year in November when the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. Since then the conflict has had a severe impact on the country's citizens.

India condemns atrocities committed against civilians

The Indian envoy also strongly denounced and condemned atrocities committed by armed groups against civilians, including children, in Ethiopia. He called for prosecution for those responsible for human rights violations and sexual violence perpetrated in Tigray.

Taking note of efforts of the Government of Ethiopia and its leadership in addressing the situation, Tirumurti said, "(We) welcome the establishment of a Regional Emergency coordination Centre in Semera comprising federal institutions/regional counterparts, WFP and UNOCHA, to facilitate movement of trucks along afar routes to Tigray and to coordinate emergency assistance to displaced people." Underscoring the importance of mutual trust, engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation, for lasting peace and stability, Tirumurti said that the solution to the conflict must be Ethiopian-led and within the constitutional framework of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray

Since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the military offensive in Tigray, regular forces from Amhara, a large region abutting the south of Tigray, have been fighting alongside federal troops. The Ethiopian forces have also launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea reportedly sending its troops to help Addis Ababa.

Tirumurti said that the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Government of Ethiopia on 28 June 2021 was an important step. He, however, added, "Unfortunately, the opportunity provided by the ceasefire seems not to have been grasped, with the continuing aggression and belligerence of one side, and the spread of fighting beyond the Tigray region."

