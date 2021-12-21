In Sudan, Thousands Of Protesters March Towards Presidential Palace, Several Wounded

Scores of people marched to the presidential palace in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday in protest against the October 25 military coup. The protesters chanted slogans against the military General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, triggering a crackdown from the military junta. In the aftermath, local media citing medics present on scene reported that dozens of people were left wounded after the military fired live rounds and tear gas to deter them.

“The people want the downfall of Burhan,” the protesters shouted as additional security forces were deployed to tackle the increasing number of demonstrators. Several shared videos and photos from the rally on social media. "People's will cannot be defeated! Bravo Sudan! #SudanUprising," wrote a user sharing footage from the mass rally. On October 25, the coup head, General al-Burhan, issued an order for detaining ministers from Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's government. Later, al-Burhan then declared a state of emergency across the country and dismissed the national assembly and government.

Sexual assault is a vile desperate weapon. It won't stop the women of Sudan from fighting for freedom, peace, and justice. They are fearless!#SudanUprising#SudaneseWomen pic.twitter.com/kdib81Nov9 — eimanzein (@eimanzein) December 21, 2021

The million march have arrived to the presidential Palace in Sudan. They said NO to the military coup. #SudanCoup#SudanUprising pic.twitter.com/SEvODUdimJ — Sudanese Revolution Support Committee Ireland (@SudanRevIreland) December 19, 2021

UN calls for a political solution

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres had urged the Sudanese General Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan via a telephonic conversation to establish a political solution for the growing conflict in the nation, Xinhua reported. As per a transcript of Guterres's phone call with al-Burhan, the UN chief "encouraged the developments of all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process."

Antonio Guterres went on to say that he has repeatedly requested the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other citizens who were unlawfully held in Sudan. The transcript further reveals that the UN chief has emphasised the fact that the United Nations would continue to support the citizens of Sudan who aspire for a peaceful, affluent, and democratic future.

In addendum, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, and the United Kingdom also urged for the reinstatement of a citizen-dependant administration in Sudan after the military coup. The countries produced a joint statement, as per the Associated Press, asking that the army free everyone detained in connection with the takeover and withdraw the state of emergency which was imposed throughout the nation since October 25. According to the joint statement, the four nations have restated their commitment to the Sudanese people.

(Image: SudanzUprising/twitter)