India Offers Support For Africa To Fight Omicron; Ready To Send Supplies & COVID Vaccines

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday offered assistance to Africa, which is battling the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 stating that it was ready to send supplies bilaterally or through Covax. Issuing a statement, the MEA expressed solidarity with nations battling Omicron and affirmed that India stands ready to supply life-saving essentials and medical equipment to their African counterparts.

"We have noted the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant. The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including supplies of Made-in-India vaccines. Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally," the statement said.

"In this regard, the Government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of COVISHIELD vaccines including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea, and Lesotho. We have also cleared supplies of COVAXIN to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously," it added.

The Ministry also stated that Indian institutions would appreciate cooperation with Africa in genomic surveillance of the variant. "India also stands ready to supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits, and medical equipment such as ventilators, as may be required. Indian institutions would favorably consider cooperation in genomic surveillance and virus characterization related research work with their African counterparts," they stated.

Notably, India has so far supplied over 25 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, which includes nearly one million doses as a grant to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the COVAX facility to 33 countries.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it on the greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'Variant of Concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.

Image: AP, PTI