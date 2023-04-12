India provided educational & skill access to 50,000 African youth: Jaishankar in Uganda

India provided educational & skill access to 50,000 youth from Africa, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at a parliamentary forum on Indian Affairs on Wednesday, April 11.

#WATCH | "Despite Covid, I want to say that the commitments PM Modi made in Uganda & at the India-Africa summit, we are on it. We provided educational & skill access to 50,000 youth from Africa" - EAM Dr S Jaishankar at parliamentary forum on Indian affairs in Uganda. (11.04.23) pic.twitter.com/rmQwKl7pgx April 12, 2023

"Despite Covid, I want to say that the commitments PM Modi made in Uganda & at the India-Africa summit, we are on it. We provided educational & skill access to 50,000 youth from Africa,” stated EAM Jaishankar.

EAM’s meet with Indian business community in Uganda

“Appreciated their contribution to India-Uganda bilateral relationship. Encouraged them to continue building the bridge of our business ties that capture the growth and development in the two countries,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India making efforts to include Global South in G20

Speaking about the impending G20 summit, EAM Jaishankar remarked, “India is making efforts to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework under its presidency.”

“And of course, naturally, Uganda was a participant as well. And today we would like to use the G-20 presidency really to get that forum to focus on what is its remedy, what was its mandate, which is global growth and global development issues, which are very important for you. Issues of green growth, issues of debt, issues of health, issues of SDG, developmental agenda, issues of digital delivery. I think all these are really the issues on which we would like the G-20 to focus,” he added.

India’s G20 Presidency

India took up the G20 presidency for a full year in December, 2022. The country plans to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies.