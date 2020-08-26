Sudan Says Its Interim Govt Does Not Have Mandate To Normalise Ties With Israel

Sudan on August 25 clarified that the country's interim government cannot move to normalise relations with Israel as it doesn't enjoy the mandate required to take a step in that direction. According to reports, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Tuesday during a meeting told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the interim government, led by a wide alliance, does not have the mandate to normalise relations with Israel. A government spokesperson later said that the agenda of the alliance is to maintain peace and stability in the country, complete the transition and conduct free elections, nothing beyond these tasks.

The clarification came after the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited the African country in order to pursue it to normalise relations with Israel, like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), did recently by signing a Washington-brokered peace deal with Tel Aviv. The current government came into being after President Omar al-Bashir and the National Congress Party (NCP) were ousted in a military coup last year following a deadly civil war. The present government is expected to govern the nation until 2022 when a fresh democratic election will take place in the country. Sudan is designated as a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States because of the totalitarian policies adopted by the al-Bashir-led government until April 2019. Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok also held talks regarding the delisting of Sudan from the terror list.

First to visit in 15 years

Mike Pompeo is the first top-American official to visit Sudan in 15 years, the last being the former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice in 2005 during the Bush administration. Pompeo is currently visiting Arab countries in order to push Trump's Mideast peace policy and urge more Muslim nations to normalise relations with Israel. On August 13, Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with the US released a joint statement that US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed agreed to the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel. UAE became the third Muslim country to announce normalisation of ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

(Image Credit: AP)

