Jaishankar Dials South African Counterpart Amid Violence, Calls For 'restoration Of Peace'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on July 14 spoke with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and the latter assured that the government is doing its utmost to “enforce law and order.” As the death toll in South Africa climbs to 72 with continued looting, chaos in two provinces following pro-Zuma protests, Jaishankar underlined on Wednesday that early restoration of normalcy, as well as peace, was the “overring priority.” Several people in South Africa have been trampled to death during looting at stores with law enforcement and military firing stun grenades and rubber bullets to halt the unrest triggered by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Appreciate the conversation with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor today. She assured that her Government was doing utmost to enforce law and order. Early restoration of normalcy and peace was the overriding priority. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2021

Jaishankar’s call with Pandor came as the crisis in South Africa continue to rage with the authorities arresting over 1,200 people over lawlessness in poor areas of two provinces, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. As per the Associated Press report, a community radio station was also ransacked and forced off the air on Tuesday. The chaos has also impacted the country’s already staggering response to the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination centres were closed on July 13.

Violence in South Africa

The violence rocked the two provinces after demonstrations kickstarted against the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court in KwaZulu-Natal province last week. Pro-Zuma protests first flooded the streets after the 79-year-old handed himself to authorities on July 7 (local time) to start his 15-month sentence. Even though it all began as a small-scale blocking of roads in Zuma’s home area, the demonstrations gradually intensified and spread to Gauteng followed by criminals taking advantage of the chaos. As of now, lawlessness has not entered the other nine provinces of the country.

Jacob Zuma was convicted of defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption when he was in the office from 2009 to 2018. As per reports, Zuma has denied corruption and has not even co-operated with the legal process as he began his sentence last week. With his surrender, Zuma has become the first South African president ever to go to jail in at least 27 years since apartheid had ended. Shortly after, pro-Zuma protests erupted in the province.

While informing that hundreds of suspects were arrested in the two provinces, he said “We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure that they face the full might of our law.” Ramaphosa warned that the looting of pharmacies, shopping centres could lead to food shortages in the upcoming weeks.

IMAGE: AP/PTI/Twitter