Kenya Donates Food To India As COVID Relief Efforts, Sends 12 Tonnes Of Tea, Coffee & Nuts

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in the country, Kenya donated 12 tonnes of food products to India as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts. As per an official statement, they have sent 12 tonnes of tea, coffee, and groundnut produced locally to the Indian Red Cross Society and the packets will be distributed across Maharashtra with food aid.

High Commissioner of the African country to India Willy Bett said, “The Government of Kenya wishes to stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating consumable foodstuffs."

Bett also said the donation is directed to the frontline caregivers who continue to work long hours to save lives. On the other hand, the Indian Red Cross Society Vice-Chairman (Maharashtra branch) Homi Khusrokhan said the donation symbolizes the empathy that the people of Kenya have for the people of India and is reassuring.

COVID in India

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 percent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Saturday, taking the total number of such exams so far to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said. The number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.25 percent, it said.