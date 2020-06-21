Kenya Wins Africa Seat At United Nations Security Council, Defeats Djibouti

Kenya was elected to the United Nations Security Council seat earlier this week after defeating Djibouti. However, as per reports, the first round voting in the General Assembly had failed to choose between the two candidates.

According to the international media reports, Kenya got 129 votes against Djibouti's 62 on Thursday's election for the 15 member council's Africa seat. The first-round vote was reportedly held a day before and both the countries failed to receive the required two-thirds majority of 128 votes.

My warmest congratulations to #Kenya on its election as non-permanent member of the @UN Security Council for the Africa Region. The @_AfricanUnion looks forward to Kenya’s leadership and contribution to the A3 African Group in defending African positions during their tenure. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) June 18, 2020

Kenya to replace South Africa at UNSC

According to the reports, Kenya will now be joining Norway, Ireland, India and Mexico in the UNSC as non-permanent members for a two-year term starting on January 1, 2021 after the Wednesday election. Kenya will replace South Africa at the Security Council.

India elected unopposed

India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed.

India has been actively pursuing a permanent membership in the UN Security Council for years and has received support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permanent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments.

The UN General Assembly annually elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis -- five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

