Libya Peace-building Efforts Remains A Serious Concern Amid New Political Crisis

A political crisis in Libya’s UN-backed government has resulted in widespread street protests and raising concerns about the future of peacebuilding efforts. Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj accused his interior minister Fathi Bashaga of acting unlawfully in giving his backing to the calls for improved living standards before sacking him from office pending an investigation to be conducted within 72 hours.

According to The Guardian, Bashagha was critical to the UN-backed government in Libya's handling of the year-long siege of the capital Tripoli by General Khalifa Haftar’s forces and fostered wider political ambitions. It was further suggested that Haftar was trying to exploit the divisions in the internationally recognised government by setting up checkpoints around the main disputed areas.

Moreover, widespread protests erupted earlier this week in western Libya, which is controlled by forces loyal to the UN-supported government, that led to further divison of ranks between Libyan PM Sarraj and Bashaga.

Militants open fire on protestors

Earlier, the local militants allied with the government were reported to have opened fire on protestors with rifles and truck-mounted guns and even kidnapped some demonstrators in Tripoli. At first, Sarraj and Bashaga accused “outlawed infiltrators” for instigation of violence. Sarraj said that the protestors did not take any necessary permits for their rally and described the demonstrations as “riots.”

However, Sarraj suspended Bashaga on Friday and initiated an administrative investigation after the interior minister accused a government-allied militia of attacking the peaceful protesters in a complete flip from his earlier position.

As per reports, the suspension of the interior minister led the militias in Tripoli to celebrate the decision by firing weapons into the air. In an effort to show up power, Sarraj has appointed a new defence minister, a new chief of defence staff, met up local municipal leaders and set up an inquiry into corruption in the health ministry over the past two years.

The UN mission in Libya, UNSMIL, expressed concerns about the excessive use of forces against demonstrators as well as the arbitrary arrest of a number of civilians. Moreover, reports did not clarify how many people were detained.

The US Embassy in Libya retweeted the UNSMIL's statement and urged the two Libyan leaders to cooperate in the interests of the common people. The acting UN special envoy for Libya, Stephanie Williams, has called for calm and expressed concerns about the turn of events, including reports of excessive violence in suppressing protests in Tripoli.

