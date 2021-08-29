Libya's Interim PM Dbeibeh Rebukes No-confidence Threat In Parliament

Libya's Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh hit back at the no-confidence threat in the Parliament and said that the parliament’s failure to vote on a state budget was delaying his administration’s work. This has led to a significant rift that is gradually increasing the fear which is further threatening the peace process to end the years of conflict.

More about the Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh

Dbeibeh, who joined the office in March, has said that the arguments which the eastern parliament has given to reject his repeated budget proposals were impractical and fragile and accused the parliament of delaying scheduled elections in December. The disagreement in the budget proposal has surfaced as a key source of tension between competing political groupings, which has further jeopardised a United Nation based support on the peace process that had been viewed as the best hope at harmony in ages.

While, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh who was appointed in 2014, has requested Dbeibah last week to attend the parliament. He will be interrogated about his productivity in the government or will confront a no-confidence vote.

Several Libyans feel that the procedure which was very close in achieving the production of a unified administration for the very first time in many years is now regressing, which is due to the growth of political stalemate. The political reunion might be damaged because of the inability to conduct the election or to contest the result. This may further reignite a battle that will ravage large parts of Libya's cities, drew in major international forces and left foreign troops anchored on the front boundaries.

On Friday, Libya’s Dbeibah stated that the election issue is not a practical matter, but an essential legislative one. He further said that his government has provided a serious program to assist and execute the election system.

Early instances in Libya

During the time, when NATO supported the revolt which overthrew and executed the longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been afflicted by corruption and instability since then. In the meantime, the nation has been divided between an UN-accepted administration in Tripoli's capital and competing officials on the east side of the country.

While in the last October, a truce deal was achieved, leading to a settlement on the December poll and the formation of an interim government chaired by Dbeibah to oversee the elections.

(Image Credit: AP)