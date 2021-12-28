Mali Allows Russian Mercenaries To Help Restore Peace As France Abandons Anti-terror Fight

People in Bamako, the capital of Mali, have "welcomed" the reported deployment of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, reported Africa News. The residents have stated that they welcome anyone who can help them in the restoration of peace and expressed disappointment with France. The decision of Russia to allow the deployment of the Wagner Group, however, has received criticism from more than a dozen western countries.

The western nations have expressed anger over the deployment of mercenaries and alleged Russia of providing material support to the fighters. Kebab Diallo, a Bamako resident told Africa News that they need to ensure that the government takes its responsibility. Diallo further mentioned that the people of the north and central Mali have been suffering due to “insecurity”. Another Bamako resident expressed disappointment with France and claimed that France has been in Mali for more than a decade but has shown no result.

Resident expresses 'France pisses us off'

She stated, “France pisses us off” and raised concern over the situation of children and soldiers in the country, as per the news report. The resident further expressed that they welcome the Russian forces if they ensure that everything is in order. A senior national defence council meeting was held on December 24 in Bamako regarding the security situation. The authorities had issued a statement and denied the presence of the Russian company Wagner.

France alleges Russia of funding Wagner Group's mercenaries in Mali

Last week, France had condemned the decision of Mali authorities to permit the deployment of the Wagner Group, according to AP. France even alleged Russia of spending money on the Wagner Group's mercenaries in Mali. The French Foreign Ministry in an email statement alleged the involvement of the Russian government in giving material support to the deployment of the Wagner Group in a West African country. Furthermore, the French Foreign Minister urged Russian authorities to work towards a "to revert to a responsible and constructive behaviour" in West Africa, as per the AP report.

“We are aware of the involvement of the Russian government in providing material support to the deployment of the Wagner group in Mali,” the French foreign ministry said in an emailed statement as per AP.

