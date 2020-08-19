Mali Mutiny: Soldiers 'arrest' President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, PM Boubou Cisse

In an apparent coup attempt, Mali soldiers have arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and holding the two leaders hostage at a military camp near the capital Bamako.

According to international media reports, the apparent mutiny began on Tuesday, August 18 with the arrest of several ministers and high-ranking officers. It is believed that the mutiny is related to the financial grievances of the servicemen.

Mali leaders 'arrested'

As the news broke, African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted in support of the arrested Mali leaders and condemned their arrest while calling for their immediate release.

[Read] @_AfricanUnion Commission Chairperson @AUC_MoussaFaki strongly condemns the forced detention of the President of #Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and other members of the Malian Government and calls for their immediate release.

@ https://t.co/r7wRg02Ppm pic.twitter.com/3bPY6FWzAV — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) August 18, 2020

Four disgruntled military officials are reportedly responsible for the mutiny and the Mali government has issued a statement wherein they have called for an open channel of communication with the rebels.

According to reports, mass demonstrations are currently taking place on the streets of Mali’s capital. A spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has claimed that the UN chief is monitoring the developing conditions in Mali very closely.

As per reports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has stated that “The Secretary-General calls on all Malians to preserve the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions, and we affirm that together with ECOWS, the African Union, the European Union and other partners, the United Nations will continue to accompany Malians in their efforts to consolidate peace and democracy”.

Civilians are reported to have surrounded Bamako’s independent monument, and a building owned Mali’s Minister of Justice has been set on fire and looted. The news of unrest in Mali’s capital was preceded by reports of an attempted mutiny in a military camp 15 kilometres from the city.

Mali President Keita has been facing growing public dissent in the country after the country’s top court overturned the results from a parliamentary election the results of which were disputed.

(With agency inputs)

