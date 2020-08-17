Somalia: Security Forces End Deadly Siege At Mogadishu Hotel; At Least 15 Dead

After a nearly five-hour gun battle at a beachside hotel in Mogadishu, Somali security forces are reported to have ended the deadly siege by Islamic extremists. According to reports, the Elite Hotel in Somali capital was stormed by al-Shabab militants after a car bomb was detonated outside the hotel on Sunday, August 16.

Mogadishu Attack

As per reports, the militants stormed the hotel and were successful in securing hostages. The siege was brought to an end by Somalian special forces and at least 15 people are reported to have been killed while information about the number of slain militants remains unknown. The attacked hotel is owned by an MP and is frequented by officials.

According to reports, witnesses present at the scene have claimed that the initial car blast was heard across the capital and that the siege lasted four hours during which the security forces exchanged fire with the militants inside the hotel. A government spokesperson tweeted that the siege ended after four hours and that all the gunmen inside the hotel were killed.

As per reports, among those killed in the incident is a senior official from the information ministry as well as another official from the defence ministry. In addition to the people killed during the incident, dozens of people are reported to have sustained injuries.

The Al-Shabab militants have ties to al-Qaeda and have been waging a brutal insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade. Al-Shabab has been forced out of the Somali capital due to the efforts of the government and African Union forces but still routinely carry out bombings and assassinations in the city. The rebel group has increased the frequency of attacks in the last two months.

Last week, al-Shabab militants reportedly tried to escape from a heavily guarded prison. The militants somehow got their hands on weapons and the ensuing gunfight between the militants and security forces led to the loss of 20 lives.

(With Inputs from AP)

