Mali: Terrorist Attack On Bus Claims Lives Of 31 People, Injures 8

In the western African country of Mali, a terrorist attack took place on a bus, claiming the lives of at least 31 people and injuring at least eight others. The attack occurred near Bandiagara, a town in the Mopti area of eastern Mali, according to Moulaye Guindo, who is the mayor of a nearby town Bankass. The officials informed that unidentified assailants opened fire on the bus, killing the driver and setting it on fire. Local sources told EFE news agency that the majority of the victims were women on their way to work at the market.

Moulaye Guindo stated that armed men fired at the vehicle, ripped the tyres, and shot at the people, according to BBC. He also announced that more people had gone missing or had been injured. The bus was being followed as it made its twice-weekly journey from Songo hamlet to Bandiagara market, which is 10 kilometres distant.

Jihadist attacks have increased dramatically: Report

According to an internal security report, first responders discovered 25 burnt remains in the vehicle at the scene of the latest incident. In Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, jihadist attacks have increased dramatically, killing thousands and displacing millions, according to BBC. Mopti region of Mali has been a point of violence for the past few months

Mali's interim government has yet to react to the incident. The attack comes only a day after insurgents ambushed a UN convoy in the country's north, killing one civilian worker and injuring another. Jihadist attacks have increased in Mali, following two military coups in 16 months that contributed to a weak central authority and saw France stop collaborative military operations with its 5,100 troops in the nation, according to BBC. Mali's central government is said to have turned to the Wagner group, a Russian mercenary group, for assistance due to the country's poor security situation.

Recent terrorist attack in Mali

Recently, a month ago in October, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) reported on its official website that seven Malian troops were killed and three were injured in two terrorist strikes in western and central Mali. Before that on September 12, an armed terrorist gang ambushed a military patrol in central Mali, killing at least five soldiers, according to ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI