Mali President Keita Faces Possible Deportation To Senegal After Coup: Report

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who was recently arrested in a military coup is now facing deportation to Senegal by the new military junta that is currently in control of the nation as per reports citing military sources. The coup that began on August 18 saw the military arrest President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his Prime Minister. President Keita was then forced to announce his resignation on state television and appealed for calm and stated that no blood should be spilled in his name.

President faces deportation

The leaders of the coup have established a National Committee for the Salvation of the People as Mali's new governing body, with Col. Assimi Goita in charge of the West African Country now. The Economic Community of West African States that has already suspended Mail’s membership has stated that the bloc plans on sending a high-ranking delegation to Mali in order to give power back to civilians and wants to see Keita reinstated as the Malian president.

In addition to the Economic Community of West African States, many world leaders and the United Nations have also called for the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Mail’s former colonial master France has also condemned the arrest of the country’s 75-year-old leader and have asked the military junta to return power to the civilian government immediately. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita first came to power in 2013 in a landslide election wherein he got more than 77 per cent of the votes; five years later Keita won re-election but his political fortunes have soured since his then.

On August 19 the United Nation released a statement wherein they condemned the actions of the military junta that had taken over Mali and called for "for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law" in Mail. The members of the Junta have asked the people to return to business as usual and have stated that they will hand power to a transitional civilian government but no clear timeline has been provided.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a brief statement stated that there must be a “negotiated solution and peaceful resolution" to the crisis in Mali.

