The largest regional bloc of West Africa expressed their concern about the transitional administration of Mali which has not made enough advancement in holding elections at the beginning of the next year, as planned after a military takeover. As per the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stated in a statement on Tuesday, the absence of practical efforts to organise for the poll worries them. The statement further states that the current acting President Colonel Assimi Goita pledged to conduct the poll for February 2022.

The statement was made after former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan undertook a three-day visit to Mali. The return of democracy to Mali after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's fall in August 2020 has been keenly followed in an area that had four coup attempts from the last year, recently which occurred on Sunday is in Guinea.

Following the military intervention, Mali's military commanders committed to an 18-month transition period, concluding in presidential and parliamentary elections in February 2022, under influence of ECOWAS. They also decided that a constitutional referendum will be held on October 31.

Lack of action on Mali's February polls

However, a number of election milestones have been missed which comprises the commencement of voter roll updates and the introduction of a new constitution. The changeover was further hampered in the month of May when Goita, who conducted the original coup, ordered the acting president's imprisonment and subsequently gained power for himself.

As per the ECOWAS statement given to the reporters in the nation’s capital Bamako, added that the mission emphasised the necessity of following the scheduled election date in order to establish the authenticity of the transitional stage.

On the other hand, the administration of Mali has stated that it is aware of its obligation to meet the election date, although some individuals have hinted that it may not be met.

Previous assault on Malian Armed Forces

Earlier in the last month, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has issued a statement in response to the terrorist assault in Mali on August 19. India strongly opposes the terrorist assault on a Malian Armed Forces convoy in the Mopti district of Mali, which resulted in the deaths of 15 Malian troops, according to the statement.

According to reports, a group of gunmen attacked a Malian army convoy in central Mali on August 19. At least 15 troops were killed in the ambush. The soldiers were on their way from Douentza to Boni on the day of the incident. They were attacked by a car that detonated as it went by at this point. According to a military statement, heavy gunfire ensued shortly afterward.

(Image Credit: PTI/ AP)