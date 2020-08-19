Mauritius Oil Spill: Captain Of Japanese Ship Charged With 'endangering Safe Navigation'

Mauritius Authorities have arrested the captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground on a coral reef near the island nation. According to reports, the captain of the MV Wakashio, Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar was charged with “endangering safe navigation”. The captain is currently in custody and awaits a bail hearing next week.

Investigations underway

According to reports, Police inspector Sivo Coothen on August 18 said, “We are carrying out a full investigation and interviewing all the crew members”.

The Japanese ship ran aground on July 25 and after subsequent pounding from waves developed a crack and started leaking oil on August 6. The MV Wakashio was carrying close to 4,000 tonnes of oil and ended up leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of oil into the surrounding waters of the Mahebourg Lagoon, one of the island’s most pristine coastal areas.

Fortunately, the remaining fuel from the ship was pumped out before it could leak into the water but environmentalists have said that the damage done could be irreversible.

The Mauritius government is currently under a lot of pressure to explain why swift action was not taken to remove the cargo off the ship before it started leaking. In response, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth cited bad weather as the cause of the delayed response.

Environmentalists have raised objections to government plans to remove the bow of the ship so that it can be sunk in the ocean. They believe that its possible environmental impact must also be taken into account. “Authorities say they will tow the bow eight nautical miles out to sea and sink it in the waters that are 2,000 feet deep. But that area is where whales give birth and nurse their young,” said Sunil Dowarkasing, an environmental consultant and former member of parliament in Mauritius.

