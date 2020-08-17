India Sends Chetak Helicopter To Mauritius To Help Contain Oil Spill

India has deployed a Chetak helicopter in Mauritius to control the oil spill off the South-East coast of the island nation. The Chetak helicopter has been deployed to handle the oil spill in the Indian ocean and help the Mauritian government with the extraction of the oil from the pristine South-East coast. As per reports, India has so far sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment to help Mauritius contain the spill. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on August 16 informed that a 10-member Indian Coast Guard (ICG) team has also been deployed to assist in the containment operations.

"In response to a request of the Government of Mauritius (GoM) for assistance in dealing with the environmental crisis due to oil spill on its south-east coast, the Government of India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft to Mauritius to supplement the country’s ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations. The specialized equipment, consisting of Ocean Booms, River Booms, Disc Skimmers, Heli Skimmers, Power packs, Blowers, Salvage barge and Oil absorbent Graphene pads and other accessories, is specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water, and assist in clean up and salvage operations," the EAM said on its website on Sunday.

Environment-threatening spill

According to reports, a ship named MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping Company of Japan rammed into a reef off the coast of Mauritius on July 25. The ship was carrying about 3,800 tons of very low sulphur fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel oil from China to Brazil when it ran into a reef in the Indian ocean. As per reports, the ship had three oil tanks and one of which was already leaking before the vessel split into two pieces on August 15. Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has declared an environmental emergency as the spill is close to two protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve.

