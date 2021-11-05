MoS Muraleedharan Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Gambian Prez Adama Barrow

During his two-day visit to the Republic of The Gambia, Indian Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan called on Gambian President Adama Barrow as well as other dignitaries and discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries on Tuesday, November 2. The MoS was on the visit to the West African country from November 1 to 3, according to a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. The minister's visit comes President Ram Nath Kovind's first-ever state visit to The Gambia in August 2019. Muraleedharan held fruitful discussions with Barrow on a range of issues including Agriculture & capacity building & Infrastructure. The MoS also signed two agreements during his visit: a General Framework Agreement for Cooperation between India and The Gambia, and an Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirement for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports.

During the visit, a repurposing of a USD 500,000 grant for the purchase of dialysis machines was announced, upon The Gambia's request. According to the press release, Gambian foreign minister Dr Mamadou Tangara and Muraleedharan jointly released the design for a commemorative stamp marking India's 75th anniversary of independence. The Minister of State also paid a visit to The Gambia's National Assembly Building Complex in Banjul, which is one of the most notable Line of Credit projects in West Africa. In the Greater Banjul area, he also toured two current Indian LOC projects — an Electrification Expansion Project and a water project to replace asbestos water pipes with UPVC.

Muraleedharan visits The Gamba's National Assembly

Muraleedharan also paid a visit to the construction site of the Katchikally Museum and the University of The Gambia, which is a Gambian government initiative being built by an Indian company, the release stated. Besides, the MoS also met with members of the Indian community in The Gambia and visited the country's National Assembly. According to him, the National Assembly is an "impressive building, built with our development partnership." The project includes a dome and skylight structure that allows natural light while conserving energy, he added. "Our development partnership speaks! Took a tour of the National Assembly of the Gambia with Speaker Ms Mariam Jack Denton and FM Dr Mamadou Tangara. An impressive building, built with our development partnership, has dome and skylight structure allowing natural light and conserving energy," Muraleedharan tweeted.

