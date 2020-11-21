Mysterious Skin Disease Hits Senegal, Hundreds Of Fishermen Found Infected

More than 300 fishermen in Senegal have been diagnosed with a mysterious skin disease and are currently placed under isolation, informed Minister of Health and Welfare Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr. According to Minute News, the disease appeared in fishermen, who come from the area of Thiaroye, a port south of capital Dakar, with predominantly fishing towns.

Investigation launched

The Health Ministry in a statement informed that it has taken stock of the situation, the number of cases, and the response initiated by the authorities around the affected towns. As per the ministry, a ban has been imposed on travelling to the sea for several days, and strengthening of the medical device around the districts are in full force, with an investigation to find the cause of the outbreak ongoing.

According to the report, 18 people have been hospitalised so far, while others who have contracted the disease are being treated. Senegal's health ministry has said that the disease is in no way connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and has also confirmed that it is not viral. The ministry said that the fishermen who have contracted the mysterious disease have tested negative for COVID-19.

As far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, the country with a population of over 10.5 million people has recorded 15,835 cases to date. Senegal has reported 329 deaths related to coronavirus, which is much lower than some of its peers on the continent. The West African country has not posted more than 100 cases in a day since September 15, when it recorded 223 infections, which was its highest ever single-day tally.

(Representative Image: AP)