Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Know Its History, Significance And Theme

Today on 18th July, 2021, the world celebrates the Nelson Mandela International Day 2021 or Mandela Day. Nelson Mandela International Day is observed to celebrate the birthday of the former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Who is Nelson Mandela?

Born on July 18th, 1918 in South Africa, Nelson Mandela was a political leader, activist, and philanthropist who also served as the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was involved in several social activities and was considered the father of South Africa. After completing his studies in law and practising as a lawyer, Mandela in 1943 joined the African National Congress (ANC). His contributions are known to the world and today he is celebrated as an eminent personality.

Theme of Nelson Mandela International Day 2021 | Mandela Day Theme

The theme for Nelson Mandela Day 2021 is "One Hand Can Feed Another.”

Importance of Nelson Mandela International Day 2021 | Mandela Day Significance

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated every year on 18th July to honour Nelson Mandela and his values. The day is a global call for people all over the world to stand up for humanity and fight against racial discrimination. These are all the values that Mandela practiced and also preached. The day encourages the people to come together for fighting against poverty, discrimination, social injustice, and so on. The day is also known as 67 minutes Mandela day because Mandela fought for around 67 years. That being said, the day encourages people to do something good for 67 minutes.

History of Nelson Mandela International Day 2021 | Mandela Day History

Nelson Mandela International Day was initiated on 18 July, 2009 in New York. A resolution was adopted by the United Nations General assembly on 10th November, 2009 declaring 18 July as Mandela Day. The day marks his birthday and his contribution towards humanity, peace, democracy, and so on. Also, it was Mandela's idea to celebrate his birthday as Mandela Day. The United Nations General Assembly also introduced the Nelson Mandela Prize in 2014 for awarding the achievements of those who dedicated their life to humanity.

Also, the day celebrates a campaign known as '46664' that is Mandela's Robben Island prison number. The campaign was launched to create awareness regarding HIV and AIDS.