Nigera: Six Dead, Nearly Hundred Feared Missing As Multi-storey Tower Collapses In Lagos

At least six people have died and upto hundred feared missing after a 22-storey under-construction luxury residential block collapsed in Nigeria's largest city Lagos. A rescue operation has been launched at the site for survivors late on Monday Three out of the six deceased were rescued from debris last night, an official Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu told The Guardian. As many as 100 people were employed in the construction of the building, workers and witnesses told the publication.

"There (were) more than 50 working today and the manager too," a construction worker at the site, Wisdom John told The Guardian. He received non-life-threatening injuries and was getting treated in an ambulance at the spot. Meanwhile, the authorities have not given any clarification on the reason behind the collapse of the multi-storey building. Lagos State police commissioner Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu told The Guardian that it was "too early" to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

"Me and my brother escaped, but more people are there- more than 100 people," Construction worker Eric Tetteh told AP.

While the local authorities deployed search and rescue groups to retrieve bodies and locate survivors, Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat was met by a furious mob for delaying rescue efforts at the site. "The Agency has activated its emergency response plan to the scene. Search and Rescue operations are ongoing...All first responders are at the scene while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Facebook.

There have been several reports of building collapses in Nigeria in recent years, owing to the substandard materials and poor structure of the constructions. In 2019, 10 people died after a school crumbled in the Nigerian commercial hub. In another incident, 116 people died after a six-storey building fell during service by a celebrity televangelist.

Collapsed building part of 'portfolio project'

The building that came down around 2 pm local time in the upmarket district of Ikoyi, was a part of the 360 degrees tower project. As per BBC, the complex is being constructed to house luxury apartments in the upscale area of the largest town in Nigeria. The housing scheme is also a part of a bigger brand Fourscore Homes Limited, a portfolio of projects in the UK, US, South Africa and other areas of Nigeria. The collapsed building was among one of the three towers by developers whose brochure claimed a "stress-free lifestyle, complete with hotel flair," with the cheapest apartment to be sold at $1.2 million.

