Nigeria State's Governor Passes New Castration Law For Rape Convicts

Nigeria's Kaduna state passed a law under which men convicted of rape will face surgical castration, and death penalty in case of child sex abuse where the victim is under the age of 14 years. Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai said that drastic penalties are essential to protect children from such heinous crimes while signing the law. This move came after Nigeria reported a dramatic rise in cases of rape amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

This new law signed by Governor Nasir Ahmad and passed by the state of Kaduna will be one of the strictest laws against rapists in Nigeria. Previously Nigeria's Kaduna state had a law under which rapists were sentenced to 21 years of imprisonment for the rape of an adult and life imprisonment in case of the rape of a child. But the new amendment to the law states that any person who rapes someone over the age of 14 years will face life imprisonment.

On the other hand, if a man is convicted of raping a child under the age of 14 years will have to face surgical castration and similarly, a female convicted of the same crime will also face an equivalent sentence. This move came soon after Women's bodies took a stand against rape and sought tougher action, including the death penalty, against the rapists in Nigeria following the spike in the rape cases during the months of coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.

Liberia calls rape a national emergency

On September 11, Liberia's President George Weah declared rape a national emergency and promised to announce further anti-rape measures to tackle the rise in rape cases in the West African state. This move came after the people protesters against a rape that took place in Morovia last month while drawing attention to the spike in the rate of sexual assault in the country. The office of the President issued a statement announced that a national sex offenders registry will be put together along with a 'national security task force' which will focus on sexual and gender-based violence. A special prosecutor for rape in Liberia will also be appointed said, President Weah.

