Bhumi Pednekar On Kerala COVID Patient's Rape Case: 'Systematic Failure Of A Society'

On September 5, a 19-year old COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to a first-line treatment centre near Kerala's Pathanamthitta, police said on Sunday. Recently, the news grabbed the attention of Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. She took to her Instagram story and wrote a heartwrenching note while expressing her anger.

Bhumi's note on Kerala's COVID patient's rape case

The note of 31-year-old actor's note read, "Failure of Humanity" / A 3 year old child raped and killed. / A 90 year old woman Raped and Assaulted. / A girl suffering from corona Raped by her ambulance driver on the way to the hospital. and many being Mentally & Emotionally if not physically assaulted everyday by this systematic failure of a society. / Regressive, Unconstitutional & a complete violation of human rights. We have been seeing this time and again. Stop making women Convenient Fodder / #Justice will be served". She also added two hashtags, which were #notweaker and #breaktheschakles. Scroll down to take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story.

Not only Bhumi Pednekar, but many other celebrities from the film and TV fraternity reacted to the case. On September 9, Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda shared a news article on the case and wrote, "Yuck. Yuck. Yuck. This made my stomach Churn. Are we ever safe!?". On the other side, popular TV actors such as Aamir Ali and Karan Tacker also expressed their anger.

This is not the first time when the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has commented on rape and other crimes against women. Earlier in August, Pednekar shared a snip of a couple of rape cases and demanded stricter action and laws. In her caption, she wrote, "These sick brains need to fear their actions. Rape needs to be rooted out of our society."

A peek into Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Talking about the media feed of the Saand Ki Aankh actor, during the nationwide-lockdown, she kept her fans amused with quirky posts. Currently, the actor is promoting her upcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which will take an OTT release on Netflix. Apart from promoting her upcoming project, on September 1, Bhumi celebrated three years of her film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

