NYU Archeologists Discover Over 2,000 Mummified Ram Heads, Other Relics In Egyptian Temple

A team of American archeologists affiliated with the New York University uncovered more than 2,000 mummified ram heads which belong to the Ptolemaic era. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shared the visuals of the discovery by the American archeologists on Twitter. In the tweet posted on Sunday, the ministry stated that the archeologists from New York University were working in the area of the temple of King Rameses II in Abydos where they uncovered the ancient relics. In addition to this, the archeologists also discovered relics of a huge building from the Sixth Dynasty.

According to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, the discovery is important since it unveiled important details in the history of the Temple of King Ramses II in Abydos, Egypt Independent reported. The historically significant temple is located in Sohag, Upper Egypt. Waziri also stated that the discovery will also contribute greatly to understanding more about the location of the temple and the life it witnessed. "The American archaeological mission of New York University, working in the area of the temple of King Rameses II in Abydos, uncovered more than 2,000 mummified #rams' heads from the Ptolemaic era, in addition to a huge building from the Sixth Dynasty. #Egypt #discovery," the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a tweet.

The Archeologists uncovered a number of mummified animals

Waziri also stated that the American archeologists also uncovered a number of mummified animals that were unearthed next to the rams. The animals included ewes, dogs, wild goats, cows, deer, and mongooses which were discovered in the northern area of the temple, Egypt Independent reported. As per the archeologists, the discovery will also contribute to understanding the activities and architecture of the Old Kingdom in Abydos. The head of the Central Department of Upper Egypt Antiquities at the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Abdel-Badi stated that the discovery also succeeded in discovering the northern wall surrounding the temple.