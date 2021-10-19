Polisario Vows To Fight Morocco In Western Sahara Until UN Delivers 'Independence Vote'

The commander of the Polisario liberation front in Western Sahara, Brahim Ghali, has declared that the Saharawi army, who is seeking independence, will keep on fighting against the Moroccan administration over the northwestern African territory until the United Nations (UN) delivers its prolonged pledge for an independence vote.

The 72-year-old Ghali informed reporters on October 16, Saturday, that the appointment of new UN officials is a good development during the military war, which was reignited over a year ago. Citing Ghali’s statement in Camp Rabouni, Sputnik reported, "The appointment of the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura, which we have taken note of, should not be an end in itself."

Ghali told reporters that he asked the United Nations Security Council members to create a mandate for the decolonisation of Western Sahara and the organising of a vote on self-determination during the council meeting on October 28.

The UN deems Western Sahara to be Africa's last uncolonised region, but ever since a cease-fire was established 30 years ago between Morocco and the independence-seeking Polisario Front which annexed it in 1975, UN envoys have failed to lay the ground for a vote on its existence.

The resurgence of conflicts between Morocco and the Polisario liberation front

Further, violence has resurfaced due to rising dissatisfaction among Saharawi people in Algerian refugee centers, who have supported the return of combat since November last year. Morocco erected a "berm" throughout the former Spanish colony's land, separating Moroccan-held parts from a narrower stretch controlled by the Polisario.

Meanwhile, on November 13, 2020, one month after the Polisario proclaimed that the 1991 cease-fire has ended, the US ignored UN's efforts to find a settlement by endorsing Morocco's assertion to get control of the whole disputed region.

However, Polisario authorities told The Associated Press that recently, nearly 8 of their militants had perished in fighting th0e attacks conducted on Moroccan army posts, while confrontations have continued on a limited scale. According to Ghali, the war might grow and destabilise the whole North African area.

Since Morocco conquered their territory, Algeria have taken in the Saharawi refugees. However, because of policies that incite Moroccans to reside in the Moroccan-controlled section of Western Sahara, the Saharawi who did not escape are becoming a minority in that region.

Additionally, both Morocco, as well as the Polisario, have attempted to win diplomatic fights at the United Nations and with a persistent search for allies.

Meanwhile, a high European Union court has recently stood by the Polisario, recognising Morocco to be an illegal entity with which the EU may not negotiate fisheries and agricultural contracts in Western Sahara, AP reported.

(Image: AP)