In the city of Faya-Largeau, Chad, tensions escalated as protests erupted following the tragic death of a Chadian soldier while under the care of a French doctor. This incident has led to demands for the withdrawal of French military forces from the country and heightened concerns over a potential nationwide spread of protests.

On Wednesday night, residents of Faya-Largeau gathered to hold demonstrations and attempted to breach the perimeter of a French military base. The soldier's death at the hands of a French doctor incited anger among the locals, resulting in a volatile situation. Tragically, the confrontations at the base resulted in approximately 15 people suffering injuries of varying degrees, with women and children among the victims, according to a report from Sputnik.

Here is what else you need to know

In response to the escalating situation, most of the French military personnel stationed at the base were evacuated to Chad's capital, N'Djamena, by plane. Currently, the French base remains surrounded by the Chadian military to prevent further breaches by protesters.

Evariste Ngarlem Tolde, a Chadian political scientist, has said that the Chadian parliament have called for the withdrawal of French military forces from the country in the wake of this tragic incident. The protests in Faya-Largeau have raised concerns that similar demonstrations could emerge across the nation.

The incident underscores the delicate balance in many regions where foreign military forces are stationed. The tragic loss of a Chadian soldier in Faya-Largeau has not only led to immediate unrest but also ignited broader conversations about the presence of foreign troops on Chadian soil, with potential repercussions that extend beyond this isolated incident.

A look at the past

The roots of the French presence in Chad can be traced back to the colonial era when France, like other European powers, was engaged in the colonization of Africa. This interest in Chad, located in north-central Africa, was driven by its strategic geographical position and its proximity to the Sahel region. French colonial rule in Chad began through a series of military expeditions and treaties with local leaders during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Chad eventually became part of French Equatorial Africa, a federation of French colonies in Central Africa that included Gabon, the Central African Republic, and Congo-Brazzaville.

During the colonial period, French authorities in Chad primarily focused on economic exploitation. The colony's resources, including agricultural products and minerals, were extracted to benefit the French empire. This economic exploitation played a significant role in shaping Chad's colonial history.

It's important to note that Chad's colonial experience was marked by the imposition of French administrative and cultural influences. The legacy of this colonial past continues to influence Chad's modern history and its relationship with France.