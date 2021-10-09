'Respect Their Dignity': UNHCR Asks Libya To Stop Detaining Asylum Seekers

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), on Friday, called for an end to the arrest of asylum seekers in Libya and also urged the resumption of humanitarian flights to expatriate refugees out of the country. The North African country has been shadowed by an excruciating migrant crisis pertaining to its geopolitical location. While Libya itself does not offer great employment opportunities, it acts as a transit for hundreds of thousands of Africans travelling to Europe for a 'better future.'

The humanitarian organisation pointed out that Libyan authorities have conducted multiple raids in the past week, particularly targeting refugees and migrants. Buttressing its stance further, UNHCR said that at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in recent raids. In addendum, it highlighted that more than 5,000 refugees have been arrested by Libyan authorities as of now. Concluding its statement, UNHCR called on the Libyan administration to resume humanitarian flights that have been suspended for a year now.

“We are increasingly alarmed about the humanitarian situation for asylum seekers and refugees in Libya. Following a large-scale security operation by the Libyan authorities in the past week, arrests and raids have been taking place in many parts of Tripoli, targeting areas where asylum seekers and migrants are living,” the organisation. “We continue to call on authorities to: respect at all times the human rights and dignity of asylum seekers and refugees, stop their arrests, and release those detained, including those who had been due to leave on evacuation and resettlement flights."

Authorities detain over 5,000 refugees

The number of people arrested in detention centres in Tripoli, Libya, has tripled in the previous five days, after at least 5,000 migrants and refugees were detained amid violent mass arrests across the city since October 1, according to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). MSF provides medical services in three Tripoli detention institutions and has seen numerous detainees confined in overcrowded and unclean conditions with insufficient food, water, shelter, or medical care.

Many of those detained have already spent years in custody after fleeing conflicts or dictatorships across Africa. The EU-backed Libyan coastguard intercepted them as they attempted to reach Europe via sea. The arrests, according to Libyan police, are linked to illegal immigration and narcotics trafficking.

Image: AP