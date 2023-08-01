Russia 'closely Monitoring' Situation In Niger, Urges Prompt Restoration Of Rule Of Law

The Kremlin has expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Niger and has urged for a speedy restoration of law and order in the country. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Presidential Spokesman, addressed the media, stating that they are closely monitoring the developments in Niger.

"We are monitoring it (the situation in Niger) very closely, especially in the context of the fact that over the past week we have actually been very closely involved in African affairs together with the Africans. Of course, what is happening there is of serious concern," he said, as per TASS. "We are in favor of the prompt restoration of the rule of law in the country. We are in favor of restraint on all sides, which would help avoid casualties. Of course, we want Niger to restore constitutional order as soon as possible and to continue to work for coping with the enormous tasks that face that country on the way of its development," Peskov pointed out.

All participants of the Russia-Africa summit, which was held in St. Petersburg recently, were also apparently very concerned, highlighting the gravity of the matter. The rebels announced the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum on national television, leading to the closure of borders, imposition of a curfew, suspension of the constitution, and a ban on political parties' activities.

Russia not involved, claims Deputy Foreign Minister

The swift and decisive action by the rebels has caught the attention of the international community, including Russia. However, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has emphasized that Russia is not involved in the events in Niger, refuting any claims of Russian organizations' role.

Russian officials are advocating for restraint on all sides to prevent further casualties and are calling for the prompt restoration of constitutional order in Niger. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also categorised the actions of rebels as unconstitutional. The stability and rule of law in the country are essential for addressing the significant challenges it faces in its developmental journey.

The situation has drawn the attention of many around the world, and international pressure for a peaceful resolution and the return to constitutional governance is mounting.