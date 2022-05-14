Russia-Ukraine War Worsening Hunger Crisis In Africa; Over 20 Mn People Affected: UN WFP

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, up to 20 million people along the Horn of Africa are facing severe hunger. Though the World Food Programme, a UN-led humanitarian aid organisation, noted the condition was not good even before Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a brutal war against Ukraine, but the situation has worsened further as the major port that supplies agricultural production to the whole world remained blocked by the Russian troops. According to the WFP report, in Somalia, an eastern African country, about 40% of the population (nearly 60 lakh) has been suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

Access to and from #Ukraine's Odesa-area ports has been 🚫 BLOCKED for the last 2 months.



🚨⚠️The disruption of exports is worsening an already catastrophic global hunger crisis. pic.twitter.com/kxeIa4P0r1 — World Food Programme (@WFP) May 5, 2022

#Ukraine threatens a global hunger crisis we just can’t afford, with nations in Africa & the Middle East already facing a perfect storm of soaring food insecurity. As I told @MunSecConf, @WFP has solutions to fight hunger, but global leaders must step up to support stability. pic.twitter.com/9p8AAq33Af — David Beasley (@WFPChief) May 13, 2022

Last month, the WFP warned that if urgent relief were not provided to Somalia, the country would enter the phase of famine. Meanwhile, in Kenya, a country in East Africa with a coastline on the Indian Ocean, the number of people who are facing hunger has increased fourfold in the past two years. In Ethiopia - a rugged, landlocked country split by the Great Rift Valley - the situation is even grave as more than 70 lakh people are struggling from hunger every day.

"Across the Horn of Africa, up to 20 million people are facing hunger. Droughts have become increasingly severe and frequent, and so this is not a surprise. However, the war in Ukraine has turned a bad situation into a dire crisis", The Guardian quoted Patrick Watt, CEO of Christian Aid, a UK based charity organisation fighting for global hunger, as saying.

"With rocketing food and energy costs around the globe, we are seeing people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia facing a crisis like no other," he added.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world

According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world; however, due to the Russian aggression, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has reduced to one-tenth. The report said the war has cut off some international shipments of wheat, resulting in acute shortages and soaring prices globally.

Earlier last month, Ukraine's agricultural minister, in a televised address, said that the Russian forces were now targetting the stocks of grains, resulting in the country shifting many of its stocks to other places. The same was also echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while addressing Italy’s parliament last month.

He told the parliament that a famine-like situation could affect many countries which are dependent on the war-torn country. Moreover, the WFP noted that the last year's drought in several agricultural-based countries has also turned the situation grave.

(Image: @WFP/Twitter)