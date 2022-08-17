Somalia: 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed In Airstrike, Says US Africa Command

A US airstrike has killed 13 Al-Shabaab terrorists in a remote location near Teedan in Somalia on August 14, the US Africa Command has said. In a press release on Wednesday, the US Africa Command announced that the airstrike was conducted in coordination with Somalia government. The terrorists who were targeted in the airstirke were actively attacking Somali armed forces, it said.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists that were actively attacking Somali National Army forces in a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia, Aug. 14," the US Africa Command said in the press release.

It added, "The command’s initial assessment is that the strikes killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed. U.S. forces are authorized to conduct strikes in defense of designated partner forces."

Further, the US Africa Commmand noted that no civilian had been hurt in the airstrike. It stated that US forces have been authorised to carry out airstrikes in defence of partner forces and that their troops and Somalian government have been taking steps to not cause civilian casualties. Somalia and Washington remain committed to fight Al-Shabaab, the US Command asserted.

Earlier this week, US Africa Command had said that they conducted "three airstrikes against Al-Shabaab terrorists" who targeted Somali National Army Forces near Beledweyne, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The Federal Government of Somalia and the U.S. remain committed to fighting al-Shabaab to prevent the deaths of innocent civilians. Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to Somali, regional and U.S. interests," US Africa Command said in the press release.

Somalia commits to eliminate courts established by Al-Shabaab terror group

Meanwhile, the Somalian government has announced that it will close "so-called courts set up by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group" in Lower Shabelle and near Mogadishu within two years. Speaking at a ceremony in Mogadishu on Monday, newly-appointed Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi acknowledged that some people in the country seek justice from Al-Shabaab's courts due to trust issues in Somalia's judicial system. He said that his government will make efforts to remove these courts in Lower Shabelle and Mogadishu within the next two years.

Image: AP