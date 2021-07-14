South Africa: Death Toll Rises To 72 As Violence Rattles Country After Zuma's Arrest

After the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, violent riots rattled South Africa. The death toll rose to 72 from rioting in South Africa on July 13 as the police and the military fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to control the crisis concentrated in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, according to AP. From chaotic stampedes to loot of electric appliances, food, liquor and clothes from stores, horrific scenes have emerged from South Africa.

Death toll climbs to 72

Most people died in the stampedes and scores of people looted from retail centres, police Major General Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on July 13. He added that investigation about deaths is being carried out in KwaZulu-Natal province and Gauteng province, according to AP. The forces have arrested more than 1,200 people in the violence that has ravaged the two provinces.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Member of the Executive Council for Safety Faith Mazibuko on July 13 visited affected shopping centres in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, Meadowlands, Soweto to assess the severity of damages caused by the violent protests. Makhura appealed to the people of Gauteng to put an end to the looting & lawlessness that has disrupted essential services including healthcare and wreak havoc on livelihoods. He raised concern over the economy has been severely affected due to the looting and destruction.

"The gains we have made in revitalising our economy are being reversed by the looting, destruction and shutting down of businesses. The impact on the township economy is severe and dreams are being destroyed", said Makhura in a media statement. "We are calling for calm and peace. Criminality will not be tolerated", the premier said.

Premier @David_Makhura & MEC @FaithMazibukoSA today visited Chris Hani Crossing and Meadowlands, Soweto in response to the recent violent protests in parts of Gauteng.

The premier appeals with the people of Gauteng to put an end to the looting & lawlessness. #ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/FIEYCXUNKP — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) July 13, 2021

The gains we have made in revitalising our economy are being reversed by the destruction and shutting down of businesses. We call for calm and peace. Criminality will not be tolerated. Let us #ProtectSouthAfrica🇿🇦 . pic.twitter.com/uBeFIfxXvK — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 13, 2021

At least 2,500 soldiers have been deployed to back the South African police. Looting continued on July 13 in shopping malls in Johannesburg township areas, including Jabulani Mall and Dobsonville Mall in Soweto. As violent riots rattled the country, the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in a televised address on July 12 said that the police and army would restore order and he appealed to the citizens to work together for peace. The South Africa President urged the citizens to refrain from posting any content on social media that has the potential to escalate violence in the region. The unrest started last week in KwaZulu-Natal province after the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court.

