South Africa: Indian-origin Health Official eyewitness To Multi-crore PPE Scam Shot Dead

During the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa last year, a 53-year-old Indian-origin lady was slain purportedly for providing key information about a multi-million-dollar PPE fraud, forcing authorities to start a high-level probe into the crime. Babita Deokaran, a senior officer at the Gauteng provincial Department of Health, was shot numerous times through her car door on Tuesday after dropping her child off at school in a Johannesburg neighbourhood. She was taken to the hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Indian-origin Eyewitness to Multi-million PPE Scam Shot Dead

Deokaran was assassinated after providing crucial information about a 330 million rand (over USD 20 million) fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa last year. Deokaran was one of the witnesses in the unit's investigation into corruption in the health department, which was already nearing its conclusion, according to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Deokaran had never indicated that she felt intimidated by her involvement in the process, according to Kganyago. A specific provincial police task team has been established to seek out the perpetrators, according to Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Informed sources suggest that Deokaran's death is linked to the information she provided on the fraud allegations, which the SIU is the Director of Public Prosecutions is looking into. According to Makhura, Deokaran was promoted to Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from Chief Director of Financial Accounting in August 2020, following the PPE fraud allegations, which culminated in the dismissal of the provincial minister of Health.

Multi-million PPE Scam

Deokaran was a respected and remarkable public servant who served the people of Gauteng and the Department of Health with unwavering dedication and high ethical standards, according to the premier. Makhura stated that Deokaran had discovered corruption in the department and had halted payments for a number of irregular contracts.

She heeded the call to hold those responsible for corruption and misappropriation of public funds accountable. Deokaran gave significant evidence to the Office of the Premier's disciplinary processes and the SIU investigations as a result of her diligent and bold leadership. Makhura said in a statement that her good deeds resulted in successful dismissals inside the agency and the filing of civil claims to recover public funds from businesses and government personnel involved in misconduct and corruption.

"On behalf of the provincial government, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Deokaran family and her colleagues in the Gauteng Department of Health." The killers of a great public worker must know that we have put in place all of the resources necessary to track them down and bring them to justice. "In honour of Babita Deokaran, we will do everything in our power to ensure that the perpetrators of corrupt tender processes and the callous killing of officials face the full might of the law. We will not be cowed down by criminal gangs who want to loot state resources. We are taking steps to protect officials who have become targets of threats, intimidation and wanton murder," Makhura added.

