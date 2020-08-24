South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa Calls Out ANC For Corruption, Vows Strong Action

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the ruling African Nation Congress on grounds of rampant corruption by some members of the party. In a series of tweets, Ramaphosa said the ANC was, and still is, a huge part of South Africa’s corruption problem.

Ramaphosa stands against corruption

In his letter, Ramaphosa referred to instances of recent scandals where ANC members were implicated in wrongfully awarding tenders for COVID-19 protective gears, accusations of awarding jobs as favours as well as the issue of state capture. The President added that while the problem of corruption is not exclusive to the ANC, it still stands as the number one ‘accused’.

Another instance that was highlighted by the South African President was about food parcels meant for the poor being used by local ANC leaders to obtain political favours. While the South African government under President Ramaphosa had begun the fight against corruption, the effort requires the commitment of all those involved.

Cyril Ramaphosa added that corruption in South Africa has denied the people of their rightful money and services and also resulted in dysfunctional infrastructure in certain parts of the country.

Let this be a turning point in our fight against corruption. pic.twitter.com/qw8MCZl9Li — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 23, 2020

As President of the African National Congress, as part of the national leadership collective, I am fully aware of the decisive mandate we have been given by #ANC54 to end all forms of corruption, and to renew and rebuild our movement. This is the mandate I intend to fulfil. pic.twitter.com/NwIyko5c95 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 23, 2020

Ramaphosa, in his letter, reiterated that the people of South Africa were the inheritors of the legacy of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela. He said the stark reality ANC, which has ruled South Africa for 26 years, must be confronted.

Ramaphosa came to power in 2017, after replacing then-President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the ANC. The South African leader came to power vowing to take strong action against corruption which Zuma was unable to eradicate.

