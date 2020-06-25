South Africa Rolls Out Continent's First Trials For COVID-19 Vaccine

South Africa, in partnership with Oxford University, rolled out the continent's first human trials for a potential vaccine to fight against the novel coronavirus on June 24, Wednesday as the cases continue to spike. According to the reports, the trial was conducted in partnership with University of the Witwatersrand which consisted of 2,000 volunteers from 18 to 65 years of age. South Africa started its trials to ensure that the entire continent will have access to an affordable vaccine.

It is the second country after UK to participate in the Oxford trial, as per reports. The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, also known as AZD1222, was initially developed by Oxford University scientists who are currently working with AstraZeneca on its development and production. In a statement on Wednesday, the university reportedly said that more than 4,000 participants have been enrolled in the UK and an additional 10,000 participants will take part in the vaccine trials.

One billion dollars loan

Meanwhile, the New Development Bank has approved a loan of one billion dollars to South Africa as the latter battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, international media reported. South Africa was already in recession before the coronavirus pandemic hit and experts have predicted an output loss of seven per cent for the year 2020. The New Development Bank is established by the BRICS group which comprises five emerging economies.

South Africa which imposed a tough lockdown earlier in March has reported nearly 90,000 cases and around 1,900 fatalities till now, the latest tally from John Hopkins University stated. South Africa has between a third and a quarter of all coronavirus cases on the African continent — more than 80,000 — and half of those cases have been confirmed over the past two weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national address.

Image: AP