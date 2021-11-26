South Africa’s New COVID Variant Fear Sparks Travel Ban In These Countries; Check List

South Africa, which has already been facing the burnt of the COVID-19, has again been hit with another highly contagious variant that has promoted several countries to either shut their travel routes or implement robust restrictions. According to a report by the Associated Press, the scientists of South Africa have identified a new version of the Coronavirus called B.1.1529. With the detection of the new variant in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, the World Health Organisation also sent a delegation of experts to collab with the scientists to fasten the action needed to curb the spread of the infection.

Here is the list of countries that have either implemented tough restrictions or banned the entry:

United Kingdom

As the UK hospitals are already facing an overwhelming situation due to the recent spike, British health secretary Sajid Javid announced to suspend all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Germany

Health Minister Jens Spahn, who has been serving as Federal Minister of Health in the fourth cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel, has announced to ban most travel from South African nations. Besides, he also said that German nationals have to undergo testing and mandatory quarantine, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Italy

Meanwhile, in Italy, the government has announced a strict restriction on the entry of those who visited Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the past two weeks.

France

A day after France announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults, Health minister Olivier Veran also stated that the country has been suspending all flights coming from southern Africa for the next two days. However, he added the suspension could further be extended based on the assessment of the health department.

The Czech Republic

It has been announced that those citizens who spent more than 12 hours in the past 14 days in the southern African region would not be allowed entry into the country, DW reported.

Israel

One of the world’s most vaccinated countries, announced on Friday, that it has detected the country’s first case of the new variant in a traveller who returned from Malawi. Subsequently, it has imposed a travel ban covering most of the African continent on Friday.

Singapore & Malaysia

Those who have recently travelled to the seven southern African countries will not be allowed to enter the country, reported DW. Those who are permitted to enter must quarantine, health officials in both countries said.

India

Though India has not decided on any travel restrictions yet, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "This variant is described to have a significantly high number of variations, and thus, has severe public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel. As a result, all foreign passengers coming to New Delhi from "at-risk" countries must be subjected to rigorous screening and testing, the ministry has instructed."

New COVID variant detected in travellers from Hong Kong and Botswana

While speaking to AP, an official from the WHO said that the researchers are investigating the source of the virus that leads to the recent spike in the country. In addition, they revealed that the first case of a new COVID variant was detected in South Africa and has also been detected in travellers from Hong Kong and Botswana. It is worth mentioning that the country has reported nearly 200 cases of Coronavirus in the past two weeks ago. However, with the newly detected variant, the cases in South African nations went to 2,465. Notably, the difference of nearly 2,400 cases was reported within three days.

Speaking before the EU announcement, Dr Michael Ryan, the head of emergencies at the WHO said that "it’s really important that there are no knee-jerk responses." “We’ve seen in the past, the minute there’s any kind of mention of any kind of variation and everyone is closing borders and restricting travel. It’s really important that we remain open, and stay focused,” Ryan said. However, this time, the countries that had one of the worst experiences of COVID-19 due to delta variant were very quick to take action against the highly contagious virus.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Representative