South Sudan Plane Crash: 17 People Killed, 1 Critical; Eyewitness Narrates Horror

A cargo plane reportedly crashed after takeoff from Juba airport in South Sudan on August 22. While speaking to an international media outlet, an eyewitness reportedly said that al least 17 people, including two crew members, have died in the accident. The witness reportedly also informed that one survived the crash and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. An apparent video of the incident also surfaced on the internet purportedly showing massive damage at the scene.

"According to what I have witnessed, one person was rescued after screaming in pain and was immediately taken to the hospital. We have counted 15 people and two crew members, bringing the total to 17," Mayom told Xinhua.

Antonov An-26 cargo plane crashes after takeoff from Juba Airport, South Sudan. At least four occupants on board have died. https://t.co/Mr5k1wmi9V pic.twitter.com/zFANu5KIkX — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) August 22, 2020

This morning in South Sudan Juba the plane got crash in Hai referendum area Yaba puol village pic.twitter.com/l8cmGd9jN7 — Athian Dut Wol Gar (@AthianGar) August 22, 2020

Sad news! South west airline services just crashed few minutes after take off from Juba international Airport heading to Wau. It is said from the people on the ground that there was only one survivor but in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/ualLp0RyJJ — Sukar Junub 🇸🇸 (@Yai_adhuong) August 22, 2020

Investigation underway

As per reports, the cargo plane belonged to South West Aviation. It crashed seconds after takeoff near Hai Referendum residential area in Juba. The director of Juba International Airport, Kur Kuol, reportedly confirmed that the plane crashed around 9:00am on Saturday morning. He also informed that the aircraft was en route to Aweli and Wau to deliver staff salaries for an organisation.

While speaking to the media outlet, Kuol said that the cargo plane was carrying motorbikes, spare parts, food items, and NGOs staff salaries. The aviation authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, Kuol added. Further information will be disclosed once the officials establish clear information.

