South Sudan: Airplane Crash Kills Five People In The Capital City Of Juba

A cargo plane crash in South Sudan's capital Juba killed five crew members, according to an airport official. The cause of the plane accident shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport on the way to Maban County in Upper Nile state in the country's north was not immediately known. Antonov, a Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing and services company that had been chartered, was transporting gasoline.

Airport director Kur Kuol stated that five people lost their lives, which includes the pilot and crew. He also claimed that two Russians and two South Sudanese were killed in the accident. According to Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Şafak, he further said that they know the plane had a crew of five and he believes that there are no survivors. He added that officials will determine the number of victims after searching the crash scene. He also said that right now, they don't know for sure how the crash happened because the incident happened so far away from the airport. A witness told Anadolu Agency over the phone that he had witnessed the plane's flaming wreckage and that no survivors could be found.

South Sudan Red Cross reached the location of the accident

The humanitarian organisation of the country, South Sudan Red Cross reached the location of the accident, Gondokoro, Juba. They announced that they have collected five bodies that have been burned beyond recognition. They also stated that they will be giving the dead bodies to the authorities. On Twitter, they shared three images from the accident.

Our team is at the plane crash scene at Gondokoro, Juba. We have collected five bodies burned beyond recognition. We will hand the bodies to the authorities. #planecrash pic.twitter.com/RmNRPAKwLF — South Sudan Red Cross (@SSRCS) November 2, 2021

Plane crashes are not new in South Sudan, a few months ago in March, a plane crash in Jonglei state killed ten people, including the two pilots, according to the region's governor and the airline. As per the reports, up to 24 passengers could have been on the plane.

