Sudan No Longer In US List Of Countries That Sponsor Terrorism: Trump Informs Congress

US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Congress on Monday, October 26 formally informing lawmakers that Sudan was no longer a designated state sponsor of terrorism. The letter also stated that Sudan had assured him that they will not support acts of international terrorism in the future. Earlier the US President had announced that Sudan would be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism once it paid $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families.

Sudan no longer designated as a state sponsor of terrorism: Trump

Another part of the agreement with Sudan which was agreed upon in late September was that the country would normalize relations with Israel and thus establish diplomatic relations. The news that Sudan would normalise relations with Israel comes just months after Israel signed peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"I hereby certify, with respect to the rescission of the determination of August 12, 1993, regarding Sudan that: the Government of Sudan has not provided any support for acts of international terrorism during the preceding," Trump said in the letter on Monday.

Sudan became the third Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel in a span of weeks and proved to be a big win for Donald Trump since it was the US that brokered the deals. The peace deals signed by UAE, Bahrain and Israel were dubbed the Abrham Accords and was signed in Washington.

GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

(With ANI inputs, Image PTI)

