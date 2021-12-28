Sudan Authorities Arrest 114 Anti-coup Protestors Over Alleged Violation In Khartoum

As many as 114 anti-coup protestors were arrested on Monday by Sudanese security forces over alleged violations during demonstrations in the capital of Khartoum, State Security Affairs Coordination Committee said in a statement. The detainments came after Sudanese forces dispersed a massive pro-democracy crowd firing tear gas and water cannons to keep them away from gathering in front of the 'sovereign and strategic' buildings in the capital city.

"Some violations were detected, including an attack on the auto inspection building in Eastern Nile, attempted attack on Bahri City police station, smashing of windows of four police vehicles and destruction of laws billboard and traffic signals," Khartoum State Security Affairs Coordination Committee said in its statement.

Despite the widespread attack on protestors calling for the civilian government, Sudanese authorities claimed that the police had dealt with the alleged violations with 'minimal force.' They also added, at least 58 policemen were injured while tackling the rally. In addition, there were some injuries among citizens, who suffered suffocation and stampede.

Sudanese forces fire pellets on anti-coup protestors in Omdurman

Sudanese forces fired pellets at protestors marching towards Khartoum, CP24 reported. As many as five demonstrators were wounded near the Omdurman area and Khartoum's East Nile neighbourhood. "Many others suffer from breathing difficulties due to heavy smoke from tear gas," an activist Nazim Sirag said.

Thousands of pro-democracy supporters rallied from different locations, converging towards the presidential palace to condemn the coup d'etat carried out by Sudan military commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in October this year. The said protests are a trail of the massive movement that began after al-Burhan formed the Security Council deposing Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. Later in November, the Council released Hamdok from house arrest and reinstated him as the PM. However, the move is believed to be aimed at sidelining the pro-democracy movement.

The Sudanese authorities also shut down the internet in phones in a bid to thwart communication. In addition, military forces closed bridges over the Nile River, which connects Omdurman and Bahri city to the capital. "The mechanism of a similar or identical to that used during the October post-coup blackout," Alp Toker, advocacy group NetBlocks told the Associated Press. As per United Nations, three protestors were killed and another 300 wounded in the Sunday protests. There were also reports of sexual abuse on female protestors.

(Image: AP)