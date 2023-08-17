Sudan Civil War 'spiralling Out Of Control', UN Says Over 1mn People Have Fled The Nation

In the midst of a rapidly escalating conflict, the dire situation in Sudan has reached a "critical juncture". As more than one million people have fled the country since April and a staggering 3.4 million displaced within its borders, Sudan finds itself mired in a devastating civil war that has left its population reeling.

As clashes intensify between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the fallout has been catastrophic. This clash of arms has set off a mass exodus of refugees, their desperate flight carrying them to neighboring countries such as Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. The scars of this conflict run deep, as allied militias have been accused of heinous acts including civilian killings, looting, and ethnic cleansing, casting a dark shadow over the region.

What is the UN saying?

The plight of the Sudanese people has reached a critical stage, with the United Nations sounding an urgent alarm. In a joint statement, UN agencies emphasise that the situation is spiraling out of control, imploring for a swift cessation of hostilities and an immediate international response.

“Time is running out for farmers to plant the crops that will feed them and their neighbors. Medical supplies are scarce. It is time for a reset. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The people of Sudan need peace and equitable access to humanitarian relief. And the international community must step up today, engage at all levels, and act to put Sudan back on track and end the war," the statement read, as per a report from CNN news.

Yet amidst this turmoil, another devastating crisis has emerged. A surge in gender-based violence, including sexual assault, has rocked Sudan, exacerbating the already precarious state of its healthcare system. The United Nations reports a shocking 50% increase in incidents of gender-based violence just four months into the conflict. This distressing trend has compounded the strain on an already beleaguered medical infrastructure, weakened by insufficient aid, power shortages, and the collateral damage of the ongoing battles.

Laila Baker, the regional director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), minces no words in her assessment. She declares the upsurge in gender-based violence to be tantamount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. As the conflict deepens its grip on Sudan, the urgency of the situation becomes increasingly clear: immediate action is needed to quell the violence, provide much-needed aid, and restore a semblance of stability to a nation in the throes of chaos.