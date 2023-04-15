Sudan Crisis Explained As RSF Claims Control Over The Presidential Palace

Amid the intense clashes between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary faction claimed that they have taken “full control” of the Sudanese presidential palace. On Saturday morning, heavy gunshots were heard in the national capital of Sudan, Khartoum, after major clashes erupted between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Several residents and foreign diplomats reported the clashes between the factions that occurred in the national capital. The brawls between the two fractions that have taken over the country, were an ominous development after weeks of mounting tensions between the Sudanese Army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, The New York Times reported. The RSF is a powerful military group led by Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan.

In the past, the United Nations and several international bodies have attempted to diffuse the tensions between the two factions. However, with the Saturday incident, all the efforts can be seen going in vain. While it is still not clear who started the clashes, gunfire shots were heard in several regions including Bahri and Khartoum. In the midst of all the chaos, the paramilitary forces claimed that they have taken control of the Khartoum international airport. Meanwhile, several foreign embassies have advised their employees to seek refuge.

18 months ago, the Sudanese military assumed power in the country after an intense military coup. Following a long diplomatic struggle, the authorities have agreed to hand over their power to a civilian-led government this month. However, the whole ordeal was overshadowed by the open rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan. In recent months, both generals hurled veiled criticisms against each other. The verbal spat was followed by minor clashes. However, the Saturday firings have escalated the tensions for the worse.

In the midst of all the chaos in the Sudanese capital, several foreign embassies have asked their staff and their citizens to seek shelter. On Saturday, the Indian delegation asked Indian nationals to stay indoors. “NOTICE TO ALL INDIANS, IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS, AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES,” the Indian consulate in the African nation tweeted on Saturday. US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, asserted that he is sheltering his team amid “deeply disturbing” sounds of gun fires. “I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting. I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing,” Godfrey tweeted. “Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting,” he further added in the tweet thread.