Sudan Crisis: Major Organisations Say It's 'impossible' To Provide Aid As Millions Trapped

As Sudan crisis continue to cause devastation, representatives of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent society stated that it is “impossible” to provide humanitarian aid in the country and especially in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. On Saturday, people of the national capital woke up to the sounds of gunshots and explosions after clashes between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary force called Rapid Support Forces erupted. The violent clashes were a culmination of past events in the country.

The ongoing clashes reflect the raging animosity between the Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. In the midst of all the chaos, it is the International humanitarian bodies that are struggling to provide aid in the conflict-stricken country.

“The truth is that at the moment it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum,” said Farid Aiywar, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies’ head of delegation for Sudan. “There are calls from various organisations and people trapped asking for evacuation,” he added, as per the report by The Guardian. At least 185 people died and over 1,800 were left injured in the violent clashes that have engulfed the country. Earlier today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had separate phone calls with the two warring leaders and urged the two leaders for a ceasefire. The civilians of the country got some relief after the two commanders agreed on a 24-hour ceasefire. However, the ceasefire which was supposed to begin at 6 pm (local time) did not stop the sounds of the gunfire which can be still heard in Khartoum.

Students trapped and diplomats assaulted as tensions remain prevalent

According to CNN, as the clashes entered their fourth day, students at the University of Khartoum remained trapped inside their campus building. "It is scary that our country will turn into a battlefield overnight,” 23-year-old Al-Muzaffar Farouk told CNN. Things become tough as food and water are running low inside the campus but 89 students and faculty members are seeking refuge inside the campus.

On Monday, it was reported that the European Union Ambassador to Sudan was assaulted in his residence. Earlier this week, at least three workers from the UN’s World Food Programme were killed in Darfur. In light of this incident, WFP temporarily halted its operation in the country. “I am appalled and heartbroken by the tragic deaths of three WFP employees on Saturday in violence in Kabkabiya, North Darfur while carrying out their life-saving duties on the front lines of the global hunger crisis,” WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement. “WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our life-saving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners are not guaranteed,” she added.