Sudan Declares Emergency As Floods Kill Almost 100 People, Wash Away 100,000 Houses

Sudan authorities have declared a three-month state of emergency as the country grapples against floods following a heavy downpour which has killed nearly 100 people and ravaged over 100,000 houses since late July.

According to the reports, the announcement was made on the evening of Friday, September 4 after a meeting of the country's Defense and Security Council, headed by a top government official Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Over 21,000 people have been affected by severe flooding in Khartoum State, as the Nile River reaches its highest level in 100 years. The Government of #Sudan declares a State of emergency in the state.

Read more: https://t.co/TaVGX9XkcG pic.twitter.com/3FoqWIsHg6 — UN OCHA Sudan (@UNOCHA_Sudan) September 1, 2020

Nile River overflowing

As per reports, the Sudanese Irrigation Ministry said heavy rainfall resulted in flooding which led the River Nile to rise about 17.5 meters late in August. The ministry added it is the highest level the river has reached in about a century

Sudan Labor and Social Development Minister Lina al-Sheikh is reported to have informed that the flooding has affected more than 500,000 people and over 100,000 houses across the country have collapsed. The UN humanitarian agency has warned that the situation could get more grim over the coming weeks as more rainfall is in the forecast.

Heart #Breaking UNHCR boat mission found 100 #SouthSudanese refugees &their Sudanese neighbours made homeless by flooding near Khartoum



Flooding tragically surprised 8 refugees at night who went missing



We plan 2 send material relief 2 the families like in Darfur ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/o6ei6QIgnF — UNHCR in Sudan (@UNHCRinSudan) September 3, 2020

According to the reports, military troops were deployed to help evacuate the people and distribute food as the floods have swept away the roads and houses. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA earlier this week said that access to clean water has been reduced as the floods have contaminated water sources in the country. The UN agency has urged support from the international community.

Record level flooding devastated the humble homes of refugees & IDPs in Omdurman & across Sudan. Many ppl lost all they had.@refugees rushing relief items to them & assessing where help is needed most.@UNSudan pic.twitter.com/FRAkspzS2F — UNHCR in Sudan (@UNHCRinSudan) September 1, 2020

The Humanitarian Aid Commission has been activated and is leading a national Flood Task Force to coordinate the response with all partners. The immediate need in Khartoum is to shore up the banks and provide shelter to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan has directed the establishment of special emergency rooms to arrange assistance for the flood-affected people and to provide for their needs.

